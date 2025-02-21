KSF special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine (online broadcast)

The live broadcast starts at 17:00

On Friday, February 21, at 17:00, the Kyiv Security Forum began a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event will be attended Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S Central Command (2008—2010), Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (2011—2012) Gen. David Petraeus; Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc; Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernova; Senior NATO Representative – Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Patrick Turner; Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014—2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

The live broadcast will begin on February 21 at 17:00 on the resources of the KSF and media partners:

