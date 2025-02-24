"How Russia's war against Ukraine changed Europe": In Lithuania discussed how else to help Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation

The Vytautas the Great Military Museum in Kaunas hosted a discussion on "How Russia's war against Ukraine changed Europe". The main purpose of the event was to discuss the third anniversary of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and what contribution it has made to Lithuanian society and what more Lithuania can do to continue supporting Ukraine.

The event was organized and the discussion was moderated by Member of the European Parliament from Lithuania (Renew Europe), member of the Security and Defence Committee Petras Auštryavicius. Leaders of the All-Ukrainian Association "Cadet Commonwealth", volunteers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other representatives of Lithuania and Ukraine took part in the discussion.

"We organized the debate to discuss the third anniversary of the war against Ukraine, the aggressor of which, as we know, is the Russian Federation. What contribution this has made to Lithuanian society, what Lithuanian society can do to continue to support Ukraine. And I think it's a very good initiative to show, just to remind, that real things are happening here — real war with real consequences. It's a good idea to make sense of this whole period, because there's a lot going on around us right now. And we need to understand it, absorb it, and just be able to come together. This event is about what happened three years ago. In February, the whole of Europe and the whole world was shocked that the world is not the same as it used to be. Order is collapsing and Europe is no longer safe", — said Piatras Auštryavicius, a member of the European Parliament from Lithuania (Renew Europe) and a member of the Security and Defense Committee.

"The question of whether we are tired of supporting Ukraine is understandable, but it is a bit tiresome. The situation is quite dangerous now, we need to prepare ourselves. Today we have the luxury of Ukraine continuing to fight in our place. Lithuania does stand out as a supporter of Ukraine, and we show our goodwill. I look with concern at the lessons we have not learned. We see the current importance of drones in warfare, but we have been remarkably slow to realize their importance. I would like to see lessons learned", — summarized Jonah Ochman, head of the Blue/Yellow organization.

After the discussion, the Vytautas Magnus Military Museum invited the participants to the opening of the exhibition "Unbreakable code" dedicated to the war in Ukraine. The exhibit featured artifacts from the war zone in Ukraine: Russian terrorists' uniforms, their equipment, Russian missile parts, communications and other equipment, ammunition and missile fragments, drone fragments, helmets and armor plates, mines, surveillance equipment, and various documents.

The discussion was sponsored by the European Parliament's political group Renew Europe. Partners: Lithuanian Riflemen Association, Ukrainian Association "Cadet Commonwealth", State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Armament and Military Equipment, Academic Community of the AFU, Europe Direct Kaunas, Kauno Rotary Club.